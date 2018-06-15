KC Chiefs release St. Joseph training camp schedule: Here’s what you need to know

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have released the schedule for this summer’s training camp in St. Joseph, giving fans a chance to see their favorite players get ready for the season.

The first public practice of training camp begins at 3:30 p.m. July 26 at Missouri Western State University’s Mosaic Training Fields.

There’s a $5 fee to get in that first day and also on July 26, July 28 and Aug. 4. Otherwise, practices are free to attend. But Missouri Western will charge a $5 parking fee per vehicle per day throughout training camp.

Team autograph sessions are scheduled for July 26, July 28, July 29, Aug. 4 and Aug. 5.

See the full public training camp schedule below:

July 26: Practice at 3:30 p.m., Back to Football Celebration at Bill Snyder Pavilion

July 27: Practice at 8:15 a.m.

July 28: Practice at 8:15 a.m., Gatorade Jr. Training Camp

July 29: Practice at 8:15 a.m., Season Ticket Member Day

July 30: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

July 31: No practice

Aug. 1: Practice at 8:15 a.m.

Aug. 2: Practice at 8:15 a.m.

Aug. 3: No practice

Aug. 4: Practice at 8:15 a.m., Family Fun Day

Aug. 5: Practice at 8:15 a.m., Season Ticket Member Day

Aug. 6: Practice at 8:15 a.m.

Aug. 7: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Aug. 8 No practice

Aug. 9: Preseason game, Chiefs vs. Texans at 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 10: No practice

Aug. 11: Practice at 8:15 a.m., Chiefs Alumni Day

Aug. 12: Practice at 8:15 a.m.

Aug. 13: Practice at 8:15 a.m.

Aug. 14: Practice at 9:15 a.m., Military Appreciation Day

Practices July 23-25 are closed to the general public. Additionally, if practice is moved inside because of poor weather conditions, it will also be closed to the public.

The Chiefs kick off the preseason against the Houston Texans on Aug. 9, and they’ll kick off the regular season on Sept. 9 against the Chargers in Los Angeles. See the full game schedule here.