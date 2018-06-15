FOX4 Weather Forecast: Heat advisory into Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're off to a warm, muggy start today with temperatures expected to climb back up into the middle 90s! Factoring in the humidity, the heat index will be in the triple digits. As a result... a HEAT ADVISORY has been issues for KC westward. Stay cool, stay hydrated! There is a break from this hot & humid stretch in the updated Long Ranger.

Check out the latest forecast in the video above!

