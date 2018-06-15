Local leaders, law enforcement share sympathy for fallen deputy’s family, WyCo Sheriff’s Office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- After two deputies were shot Friday morning, leaving one dead and one in critical condition, leaders and law enforcement from both sides of the state line have shared their sympathy and support for the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office and the deputies' families.

On Friday, the deputies were shot at about 11:30 a.m. in downtown KCK, not far from the courthouse and sheriff’s office. This happened in a transport bay while a suspect was being moved from court back to the jail.

Officials say Deputy Patrick Rohrer died of his injuries from the shooting. Rohrer was 35 years old and had served 7 years with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The second deputy is in critical condition, but officials have not released that deputy’s name yet.

The Kansas City Royals have confirmed the club will hold a moment of silence before Friday night's game against the Astros in honor of Rohrer.

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer tweeted Friday afternoon, sharing his reaction to the shooting:

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic shooting of two sheriff's deputies outside the Wyandotte County Courthouse earlier this morning. Our law enforcement officer put their lives on the line each and every day to protect the public and their selfless service deserves our highest honor.

"Ruth and I will be praying for the victims and their families, as well as our law enforcement officers and other first responders as we come together as a community to mourn this horrific tragedy."

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt released the following statement following the tragic shooting:

“Today’s terrible events in Kansas City bitterly remind us once again of the dangers and sacrifices faced every day by law enforcement officers throughout our state and nation. The prayers of all of Kansas lift up the deputy killed today, the deputy still fighting for life, their families and friends, and their fellow men and women in law enforcement who keep our communities safe each and every day.”

Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle also issued a statement on Twitter, which read in part:

"Today we grieve for the family of the Wyandotte County sheriff's deputy that was killed in the line of duty and continue to pray for the deputy in critical condition. I am heartbroken for the families of the deputies, the Wyandotte Sheriff's Department, and for the entire community."

Numerous law enforcement agencies from around the metro also shared their support on social media.

To our brothers and sisters at Wyandotte County Sheriff's Dept.: We are here for you. We grieve with you. We stand ready to assist you. May you have peace & comfort in these horrible circumstances as we all reflect on how dangerous but how needed the #ThinBlueLine is. — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) June 15, 2018

Heavy hearts for our brothers and sisters in blue @WycoSheriff. Keeping them in our thoughts and prayers today. pic.twitter.com/RqVYbYP42j — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) June 15, 2018

My heart is absolutely breaking with the news in KCK of @WycoSheriff 😢😢😢 Thoughts & prayers to the family, friends, and to our #BlueFamily, our brothers and sisters of Wyandotte County Sheriff's Dept ⚫️🔵⚫️#ThinBlueLine#WeStandWithWyCo pic.twitter.com/8imjq61jpA — Trooper Candice (@TroopCandiceKHP) June 15, 2018

Multiple sources say Antoine Fielder is the suspect involved and he reportedly got a hold of a deputy's firearm during the transfer. Fielder was also struck in the shooting.

He was tried twice for the murder of 22-year-old Kelsey Ewonus. Both trials ended in hung juries. He is now charged with first-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Rosemarie Harmon, who was shot and killed Dec. 26, 2017, in KCMO.