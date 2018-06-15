Missing 3-year-old Missouri girl found in cornfield, loyal Yorkie at her side

The ordeal began around 8:30 p.m. Thursday with a 911 call that the girl had wandered away from her home near the town of Qulin, 175 miles south of St. Louis.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott said a search began that included an airplane, but the girl was not found overnight.

Volunteers joined police to search a cornfield Friday morning. Just after 8 a.m., search dogs began barking — and a tiny dog voice started yapping in response.

Searchers found the girl with her dog. The child had several mosquito bites but was otherwise unharmed.