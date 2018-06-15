× Missouri Highway Patrol investigating deadly crash on Interstate 49

PECULIAR, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol says that troopers are at the scene of a deadly crash on Friday afternoon on Interstate 49 near the intersection with J Highway. The collision is in the southbound lanes and involves a semi-trailer and at least three other vehicles. One person is confirmed dead, other injuries are unknown at present.

As of 3 p.m., traffic is backed up north of 203rd Street. The right lane is closed, and the Missouri Department of Transportation expects it will take several hours for crews to clear the scene.

FOX4 will update this story as more information becomes available.