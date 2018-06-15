Mo. Department of Natural Resources approves permit for Lone Jack cattle feedlot to expand

WARRENSBURG, Mo — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that they have issued a no-discharge permit to Valley Oaks Steak Company ultimately allowing them to expand their company.

The Class IB National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit allows the company to now house up to 6,999 beef cattle at the Lone Jack facility.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says, “Any parties adversely affected or aggrieved by the department’s decision to approve the permit request and issue the final NPDES permit may appeal to the Administrative Hearing Commission by filing a written petition within 30 days from issuance (July 16, 2018).”

At the beginning of April, an estimated 600 people gathered in Lone Jack to discuss the possible expansion and that turned into a heated debate. See video from that night below.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources hosted the hearing that took place in Warrensburg.

At the time Valley Oaks Steak Company only had about 900 head of cattle.

Opponents said they fear the large-scale operation could public health concerns such as disease transmission, contaminated water and poor air quality.

“I’m not real thrilled because 6,000 cows produce a lot of waste -- those in the ground and in the air, so I think it’s going to be a huge negative attraction,” Matt Knehans, who lives near the facility, previously told FOX4.

Tabitha Schmitt, CEO and president of Powell Gardens, which is located about four miles from Lone Jack, told FOX4 during that April meeting that she was concerned about the economic and environmental effects an estimated 100,000 tons of manure will have on the botanical garden and community.

“Air particulates is concerned. Odor, of course, would be a big concern because it would very much hurt the experience out here,” Schmitt said at the time. "We are pro-farm, and I think there’s a misconception that we are anti-this CAFO. The location is the concern.”

At that same meeting, supporters argued the addition would boost the local economy. At a press conference held hours before that hearing, the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association also endorsed the expansion.

“I think they’ve done their market research and feel like there’s a demand for the problem,” MCA Region 5 vice president Bruce Mershon said that day. “This family is investing their dollars in this project and providing jobs to our local community.”

The DNR said Valley Oaks will be required to build storage for the manure that can protect against a 100-year flood. It will be handled as dry manure and can be applied to agricultural fields as a fertilizer. The DNR also said the company’s CAFO must meet the buffer zones put in place to protect nearby neighbors.

“There is zero runoff with this project,” Mershon said. “It’s all under roof, so there is no water contamination possible with this. Floors are concrete, so there is nowhere for the manure to go.”