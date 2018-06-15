Neighbors recall terrifying standoff before KC police shoot, kill sword-wielding woman in Northland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Grant Braaten says he was home when his normally quiet Northland neighborhood was placed on lockdown and flooded with police activity Thursday.

Police said a sword-wielding woman, later identified as 28-year-old Ashley Fulkerson, refused to come out of one of Braaten's neighbor's homes in the area of N.E. 38th Street and N. Jackson Avenue.

“The police came to my door a little after one, and they said somebody is in my neighbor's house. They think she has a sword, and she won’t cooperate with them,” Braaten said.

From his window, he said he saw a woman he’s never seen before acting erratically and trying to break into homes.

“At that point she had the sword in her hand. Her dress had fallen off she was like topless. It was obvious she was not going to be reasoned with,” Braaten said.

Home with his three young children at the time, Braaten said the scene was terrifying.

“It’s just a scary situation. When they started opening fire back there, that’s when I got really nervous. I laid on my kids in our room,” Braaten said.

Another neighbor said she also feared for her and her children's safety as the pursuit moved through the neighborhood.

“I was concerned for my son. We were trying to get him down for a nap, and there’s always the risk of, if there’s gunfire, always the risk of stray bullets,” Braaten said.

Police said the owners of the home where Fulkerson was in a standoff with police weren't there at the time.

“They actually drove over here and tried to negotiate with her for a good hour and a half to two hours. They brought in a negotiator,” Braaten said.

He said eventually the woman came out holding the sword and police opened fire.

“I really think they did the right thing. It was obvious she wasn’t going to be reasoned with. She ran from then twice. She had the sword in her hand,” Braaten said.

Police are continuing to interview witnesses and collect evidence.

