× Officials identify two men killed after police shooting in downtown KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified the two men killed in an officer-involved shooting Thursday in downtown Kansas City.

Kansas City police say the two men killed by police were 34-year-old Robert White and 33-year-old Timothy Mosley.

Police said at about 5 p.m. Thursday officers were called to the Barney Allis Plaza where two men were fighting over a golf cart and a gun.

“At first it looked like it was a harmless fight,” witness Matthew Sinno said. “At one point you saw the guy take out a weapon, and it looked like he was pistol whipping the other guy.”

KCPD Capt. Lionel Colon said when officers arrived, they were shot at, so they returned fire.

Witnesses said they heard several gunshots and saw both men fall to the ground. They watched as police worked feverishly to save one of the men, but both ended up dying at the scene.

The Kansas City Convention Center was put on lockdown, and it was lifted at about 5:30 p.m. that day. There were approximately 2,000 educators at the convention center who were grading AP tests.

39.099727 -94.578567