One of two Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputies shot during inmate transport dies

(Skip to 15-minute mark for update about the shooting)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputy died on Friday after a shooting that happened while a suspect was being moved from court back to the jail. The suspect was also struck in the shooting. The other deputy is in critical condition.

FOX4 reported earlier on Friday that two Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputies were shot at about 11:30 a.m. in downtown Kansas City, Kan., not far from the courthouse and sheriff’s office. This happened in a transport bay, sources say the inmate got a hold of a deputy’s firearm.

It is unclear whether one of the deputies shot the suspect or whether a third deputy stepped in to shoot the suspect.

The deputies haven’t been identified yet, but we know a male deputy died and a female deputy is in critical condition. The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is now investigating.

This is the fourth shooting involving law enforcement officers who were injured or killed in KCK in the past three years.

In July 2016 Captain Dave Melton was murdered on the streets of KCK while searching for armed suspects. Jamaal Lewis is charged with capital murder in that case. Prosecutors recently announced they will not seek the death penalty. He cases a possible sentence of life in prison if convicted.

In May 2016 Officer Brad Lancaster was shot and killed near the Hollywood Casino. Curtis Ayers pleaded guilty in his killing and was sentenced to life in prison on March of 2017.

In March 2015 Deputy Scott Wood was shot seven times including once in the head, as he tried to stop three people from robbing a Kansas City, Kansas, 7-Eleven gas station. He is now back working as a deputy.