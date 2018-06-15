One of two Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputies shot during inmate transport dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A Wyandotte County sheriff's deputy died Friday after a shooting that happened while a suspect was being moved from court back to the jail.

Officials say Deputy Patrick Rohrer died of his injuries from the shooting. Rohrer was 35 years old and had served 7 years with the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office. He's the first line of duty death for the office since August 4, 1984, when Deputy Sheriff James L. Reynolds was killed during a vehicle pursuit.

The other deputy is in critical condition, but officials have not released that deputy's name yet.

The suspect, who multiple sources say is Antoine Fielder, was also struck in the shooting. Fielder was tried twice for the murder of 22-year-old Kelsey Ewonus. Both trials ended in hung juries.

He is now charged with first-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Rosemarie Harmon, who was shot and killed Dec. 26, 2017, in KCMO.

FOX4 reported earlier on Friday that two Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputies were shot at about 11:30 a.m. in downtown Kansas City, Kan., not far from the courthouse and sheriff’s office. This happened in a transport bay.

Sources say Fielder got a hold of a deputy's firearm. It is unclear whether one of the two deputies shot the suspect or whether a third deputy stepped in to shoot the suspect.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is now investigating.

This is the fourth shooting involving law enforcement officers who were injured or killed in KCK in the past three years.

In July 2016 Captain Dave Melton was murdered on the streets of KCK while searching for armed suspects. Jamaal Lewis is charged with capital murder in that case. Prosecutors recently announced they will not seek the death penalty. He cases a possible sentence of life in prison if convicted.

In May 2016 Officer Brad Lancaster was shot and killed near the Hollywood Casino. Curtis Ayers pleaded guilty in his killing and was sentenced to life in prison on March of 2017.

In March 2015 Deputy Scott Wood was shot seven times including once in the head, as he tried to stop three people from robbing a Kansas City, Kansas, 7-Eleven gas station. He is now back working as a deputy.

