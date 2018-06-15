Police identify woman shot, killed while armed with a sword during Northland standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman with a sword was shot and killed by police Thursday afternoon after a standoff in the Northland. On Friday police identified her Ashley D. Fulkerson, a 28-year-old woman from Kansas City.

Officers became involved in a standoff with Fulkerson just after 1 p.m. Thursday in the area of N.E. 38th Street and N. Jackson Avenue after they were called to the area to check on a woman with a sword.

KCPD Capt. Lionel Colon said the woman entered someone’s home then ran into a shed. He said no one was home at the time.

Tactical officers secured the area, and negotiators tried to make contact with the woman, Colon said. She refused to come out.

Colon said officers deemed the woman’s behavior threatening, and an officer shot the woman. It is not immediately clear if she was inside or outside the shed at the time of the shooting.

Investigators ask anyone who saw anything during or leading up to this incident to call them at (816) 234-5043.