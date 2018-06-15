Riverside native found not guilty in Thai courtroom, yet forced to remain behind bars since 2016

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Prison systems outside the United States can be inhumane and cruel: One metro family says they've learned that firsthand as their loved one remains behind bars in Southeast Asia.

It's become a living nightmare. Joe Gabel said his son, 34-year-old Aaron Gabel, remains in a jail cell in Bangkok, Thailand, but he doesn't belong there.

In October, Aaron Gabel, a U.S. citizen who married a woman from Thailand, was cleared by a panel of judges in a Thai courtroom. Published reports from Southeast Asia show Gabel and his two business partners were originally arrested on suspicion of selling fake passports. When detectives searched their office, they found drugs, guns and a dead body stuffed into a freezer.

"It's all just off-the-chain crazy," the elder Gabel said, speaking exclusively with FOX4. "(The Thai jail cells) are called 'monkey cages' because they treat inmates like they're monkeys."

Gabel, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, said he's at his wits' end. Thailand's prison system is known for its violent, unsanitary conditions. Past inmates say fights are common, the food is disgusting, and prisoners are forced to sleep on rice mats that cover filthy rodent-filled floors.

"Aaron has been in jail since 2016, September. He's been exonerated since September, and he can't bail out of jail," Gabel said Friday.

The Nation, a newspaper based in Thailand, reported one of Aaron Gabel's business partners was given life in prison, and the other, who was also found not guilty, is out on bail while prosecutors file their appeals.

However, Gabel, father of a 3-year-old daughter, is forced to remain in jail.

"It's been tough," Joe Gabel said. "If I drank alcohol like I did 30 years ago, I'd be dead by now as much pressure as I've put on myself."

Gabel said his son is still a U.S. citizen, but living in Thailand through a marriage visa. The U.S. State Department told FOX4 it can't get involved since Gabel is subject to Thai laws so long as he resides there.

"We are aware of reports of a U.S. citizen detained in Bangkok, Thailand. The Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas. In a foreign country, U.S. citizens are subject to that country’s laws, even if they differ from those in the United States. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment," Recardo Gibson, a press officer with the State Department, said via email.

Bryan Gann, Aaron's classmate from Oak Park High School, made the trip to Bangkok along with Joe Gabel in October, and he was overwhelmed by the conditions in that Bangkok jail.

"It was horrifying," Gann said. "Just to see him in a box withering away was real difficult. I actually couldn't even talk to him for the first 30 minutes because I was in tears in the corner."

FOX 4 News reached out to the Thai government via that nation's embassy in Washington D.C. However, our messages weren't answered.

Joe Gabel said he believes Bangkok's prosecutors have a grudge against his family, having presented a poor case against Aaron to begin with. Gabel said he's also approached Amnesty International in search of assistance, but that human rights organization told FOX4 it's not presently working this case.

"Our main concern is getting Aaron out. We want to get all three of them out of Thailand because we're worried about repercussions from all of this," Joe Gabel said.

The Gabels have started a Facebook page, trying to get attention and support for getting Aaron out of jail. Joe Gabel said he believes Aaron, his wife and their daughter will leave Southeast Asia behind.

Joe Gabel said he could likely bribe Thailand's court officers to release Aaron, but that would cost thousands of dollars, and he's already mortgaged the family home to support Aaron's legal fees. Besides, Joe said there's no sense in it after Aaron's been found not guilty in court.

The Gabels said they've reached out to Missouri State Rep. Sam Graves (R-Tariko) for help, and thus far, he's been the only person of influence willing to help. Aaron Gabel is scheduled to return to court in Bangkok in a few weeks. Joe Gabel said it will be the seventh time he's requested bail.