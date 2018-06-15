× Two Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputies shot in downtown KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sources are telling FOX4 that two Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputies were shot Friday morning in downtown Kansas City, Kan., not far from the courthouse and sheriff’s office.

FOX4 is waiting to learn their conditions. Sources say one has critical injuries.

It happened near the courthouse during a transport the source added. FOX4 has learned the suspect was also shot, and all were taken to hospitals.

FOX4 has a crew at the scene, refresh this page for updates.

This is the fourth shooting involving law enforcement officers in KCK in the past three years.

In July 2016 Captain Dave Melton was murdered on the streets of KCK while searching for armed suspects.

In May 2016 Officer Brad Lancaster was shot and killed near the Hollywood Casino.

In March 2015 Deputy Scott Wood was shot seven times including once in the head, as he tried to stop three people from robbing a Kansas City, Kansas, 7-Eleven gas station. He is now back working as a deputy.