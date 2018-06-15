Witnesses describe chaos outside courthouse after 2 Wyandotte County deputies shot in KCK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- John Garcia walked out of the Wyandotte County Courthouse just after 11 a.m. Friday when the sound of gunshots sent dozens of people in downtown KCK into a panic.

“Right when I was walking out, that’s when I heard two shots fired,” Garcia said. “We heard a shot. We heard boom!”

Garcia said he had just wrapped up a routine legal hearing inside the courthouse when the tragic scene unfolded.

A prisoner being transported between the court and the jail somehow overpowered two Wyandotte County deputies and shot both of them.

Deputy Patrick Rohrer, 35, a seven-year veteran of the agency, died from his injuries. The other deputy, as of 9 p.m. Friday night, was still reported in critical condition at KU Hospital.

“We seen an officer shot in the head carried off on a stretcher,” Garcia said. “We saw another officer shot on the chest.”

Just before 5 p.m. Friday night, crews from the Unified Government lowered the American Flags around the courthouse to half-staff.

A Fallen Officer’s Memorial stands a half block away from the scene of Friday’s deadly shooting. An engraved quote from Abraham Lincoln reads, “We here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain.”

“At the courthouse, around, like, one of the safest places you can be,” Garcia said, “and this occurred right outside of a courthouse.”