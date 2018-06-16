Boulevardia ’18 brings families together with beats and craft brews

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Boulevardia's fifth year wrapped up on Saturday. Its organizers say it's their biggest year yet, and it's always a great way to celebrate Father's Day.

"The minute we opened our doors five years ago the people really embraced it. The city really embraced it, and now, the country embraces it," said Executive Director Keli O’Neill Wenzel.

People came from across the U.S. to enjoy the event held at Kansas City's stockyards in the West Bottoms.

"Let's explore the urban grit of our city, and really have fun with it," O’Neill Wenzel said.

The event can especially be fun for dads, because each year they hold it over Father's Day weekend.

"The Father's Day brunch is a really fun family-friendly event where people get to bring their kids, and dads, and their sons. It's a blast," said event organizer Kyle Hopkins.

Hopkins says when he first started putting it together four years ago he wasn't a dad, but now it holds deeper meaning.

"Not every event I do is kid-friendly, to bring my kid to work with me since he's two-and-a-half. This is definitely where my whole family gets to come out. My dad's here, too. So, it's a really fun way to hang out with the family and drink a bunch of Boulevard beer," Hopkins said.

Steve Westhead never misses the event.

"Ninety-seven degrees, beer, and music, and one of my six children," Westhead said. "It's just great to have the kids come out, and share time with them, and sweat."

Heat was definitely a factor during the festival. With highs in the 90s, kegs were kept on ice, and hydration was the word of the day. The event had water stations where people could fill up their bottles free of charge.

"It's always hot on Boulevardia. It's never not been this temperature, but we always say if you're going to drink a beer - drink one water afterward," O’Neill Wenzel said.

Besides the beers there was a lot to celebrate. The event held a maker faire, silent disco, and had multiple stages for performers. However, above all else, it's a celebration of the city.

"We just expect a lot of people to come out, and enjoy themselves, and celebrate Kansas City," O’Neill Wenzel said.

Organizers say someone from every state came out to visit Boulevardia - except Virginia. They told FOX4 they'll need to look into it.