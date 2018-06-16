Friends describe Deputy Theresa ‘TK’ King as kind, genuine and positive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Meg Rauh says the four horses on her ranch meant a lot to her friend Theresa King.

“This is Roper, that is Coke and Coke just turned 21. This is Flash and this is Piper. Piper is the youngest,” Rauh said.

The four horses are the reason Rauh and King met in the first place.

“She had posted on Facebook that she needed a place closer to home for her horses because she was not able to see them. And I happened to respond and right away we hit it off,” Rauh said.

She began caring for the horses in April and says, what started as just answering a call for help resulted in an unexpected and genuine friendship between her and King.

“She was so happy and all she talked about was her kids. And when she wasn’t talking about her kids she was talking about these kids,” Rauh said.

Rauh describes King as someone who was kind, genuine humble, gracious and positive who had big plans for the future.

“She was going to be gone for a week for a training because she had got a new position that she felt was a promotion as a School Resource officer and she was going to get to be in Lexi’s School,” Rauh said.

But on Friday a normal day on the job turned deadly for King, and those plans were cut short. Rauh says she was in disbelief after learning her friend had been shot while on duty.

“I froze, because she’s a mom, she’s a friend to a lot of people. She was always kind, she worked tons and tons of hours and she never appeared overwhelmed or anything, she was just happy,” Rauh said.

She says King began the Facebook group Lancaster-Melton peacekeepers about a year ago to honor others in the field who have died while serving.

“It’s ironic that she was super close with the KCK police officers that passed away a few years ago, and had started a group for families of victims never thinking obviously that she would be one,” Rauh said.

Now as many mourn the deaths of deputy King and deputy Rohrer friends say her memory will live on through her children, friends and the animals that she loved so dearly.

“Before they were TK's horses and they lived here and now they are TK,” Rauh said.

Members of the Lancaster Melton peacekeepers group will hand out 1,000 Rohrer/King remembrance ribbons in honor of TK and Patrick at memorial and funeral services later this week.