Olathe police investigating deadly shooting in restaurant parking lot

OLATHE, Kan. — The parking lot of a popular Mexican restaurant in Olathe became the scene of a homicide on Friday just before midnight.

Police say there was a fight between two groups at Chapala Mexican Restaurant off of Interstate 35 and West 135th Street. During that fight– one person was shot and later died.

Investigators are still following up on leads in this case. If you have any information, call (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.