One hospitalized in Prairie Village shooting

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times after trying to stop a burglary. The shooting happened late Friday night in the 2500 block of 73rd St. The house is in the vicinity of the Indian Hills County Club.

The victim was hospitalized with life threatening injuries, but police say his condition has improved.

Police are looking for a suspect described as a man with a short haircut. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt. The suspect appeared to be driving a dark colored sedan like vehicle.

If anyone has information regarding this crime, contact the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-5151, or the TIPS Hotline, 816-474-8477.