Boy drowns in pool at Embassy Suites hotel in Westport/Plaza area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police tell FOX4 that a young boy drowned on Saturday night in a swimming pool at the Embassy Suites hotel in between Westport and the Country Club Plaza.

Officers were called to the pool at 10:50 p.m. on the reported drowning. Emergency crews arrived and found two people performing CPR on the boy, said to be about 10 years old. They continued efforts to save his life and took him to a hospital, but the boy died.

He hasn’t been identified yet. FOX4 is working to learn more details about what led up to the drowning and will update this story with more information as it’s released.