INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Independence.

The crash happened Sunday around 1:30 p.m. at 23rd Street and Harvard Avenue. A 2012 Chevy Suburban heading west on 23rd reportedly entered the center median and struck the victim just east of Harvard. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he passed away.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, but is described as a 54-year-old male.