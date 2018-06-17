WATCH: Community gathers for vigil honoring fallen deputies

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The community has gathered in front of City Hall to honor the fallen Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer.

The deputies were shot and killed during an inmate transport on Friday.

There will be a visitation for Deputy King on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Jack Reardon Civic Center. A release from Kansas City, Kan., police says that parking will be available in the eastern portion of a lot on Armstrong Avenue between 5th and 6th Street. There won’t be a visitation for Deputy Rohrer.