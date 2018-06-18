× 17-year-old identified as victim in shooting outside popular Mexican restaurant in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — Police have identified a 17-year-old Olathe boy as the victim in a deadly shooting outside a popular Mexican restaurant.

Olathe police said there was a fight Friday night between two groups at Chapala Mexican Restaurant off of Interstate 35 and West 135th Street. During that fight, Daniel Bowden was shot and later died at a local hospital.

Police said they’ve taken three people into custody in relation to the incident.

An 18-year-old Olathe man has been charged in connection with other crimes committed when the homicide occurred, but Olathe Police Sgt. Logan Bonney said the 18-year-old is not being considered as the suspect in the actual shooting.

Investigators are still following leads in this case. If you have any information, call 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.