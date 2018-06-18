FOX4 Weather Forecast: Heat Advisory continues

Posted 4:00 am, June 18, 2018, by , , and , Updated at 04:41AM, June 18, 2018

The HEAT ADVISORY continues until 8pm tonight. Temperatures will climb back into the middle 90s with triple digit heat indices. Hang in there... cooler weather IS on the way! Rain chances return Tuesday and continue off and on throughout the work week. Some will see good soaking rains! We're tracking it for you and will have updates on the timeline here.

Check out the latest forecast in the video above!

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

