× Memorial service scheduled for fashion icon, KC native Kate Spade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family and friends of fashion icon Kate Spade will gather Thursday in Kansas City to remember the 55-year-old.

The memorial service will take place at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Church in Kansas City, Linwood and Broadway boulevards.

The designer took her own life June 5. A housekeeper found her dead in her New York apartment.

She leaves behind her husband, Andy, and her daughter, Frances Beatrix .

Her family asks that individuals donate to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or Wayside Waifs in lieu of flowers.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

Click on the boxes below for our FOX 4 You Matter reports and other helpful phone numbers and resources.