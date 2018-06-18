× Missouri Lotto ticket sold in Liberty is a winner worth $2.9 million

LIBERTY, Mo. — A millionaire was made in the metro this weekend. The Missouri Lottery says a ticket sold at Dirt Cheap Smokes & Liquor at 1177 W. Kansas St., matched all six Missouri Lotto numbers drawn Saturday night to win the jackpot prize of $2.9 million.

The winning number combination was: 4, 11, 12, 13, 15 and 30.

“If you’re the lucky player starting the week as the Missouri Lottery’s newest millionaire – Congratulations!” May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery, stated in a release. “I also want to remind you keep your ticket in a safe place until you’re ready to come to one of our offices to claim your prize.”

Winners can claim prizes at any of the Lottery’s four offices, located in Independence, Springfield, Jefferson City and St. Louis.

Draw Game winners have exactly 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, the winner has until December 13. If claimed within 60 days, the ticket holder may choose between two claiming options: receiving the prize in one lump-sum payment, which is approximately half of the advertised jackpot; or receiving the full amount in 25 annual payments.

If the player has not chosen within 60 days, payment automatically defaults to the annuity option.