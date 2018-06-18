Salvation Army employee helping people over “bumps in the road” receives Pay-It-Forward Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Salvation Army may be well-known for ringing bells during the holiday season but they are always at work helping the community year-round.

Dara Daugherty recently asked FOX4 to help her pay it forward to Blake, a Salvation Army employee who goes above and beyond

"He helped me in a situation where I didn’t know whether I would qualify for anything, and he was very personable, very polite, very professional--most wonderful most wonderful person to work with in a situation like this," Dara told FOX4.

Dara added that Blake is always there to help people get over "that one little bump in the road."

Blake smiled but appeared shocked when presented with the award and $400. Watch the video above to see his reaction.

