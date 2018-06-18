Super sweet potato salad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking for ways to reduce your calorie intake, but you don't want to give up your favorite foods, you'll want to try this recipe for a quick and healthy sweet potato salad from local blogger for Intentionally Eat, Cindy Newland.

Ingredients:

  • 4 large sweet potatoes
  • 1/4 cup eggless mayo I like Vegenaise
  • 3 ribs celery, chopped
  • 1 bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 cup pineapple, chopped
  • 1/2 red onion, chopped
  • Tbsp stone ground mustard
  • 1 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
  • salt & pepper, to taste

Directions:

  1. Prick the sweet potatoes with a fork or knife 5 or 6 times. Place them on a microwave safe plate and cook for 5-10 minutes depending on the size of the sweet potatoes. Cool until easy to handle. Peel, then cut into chunks.

  2. In a large bowl, mix the mayo and mustard.

  3. Add the sweet potatoes, celery, bell pepper, onion and pineapple. Toss gently. Cover and refrigerate at least one hour.

  4. Season with parsley, salt & pepper. Serve cold and enjoy!

    Click or tap here for nutrition information.

