Warren Buffett to open Geico service center in Lenexa, creating 500 jobs, sources say

LENEXA, Kan. — A major announcement for Johnson County is expected Tuesday, and it will come with hundreds of new jobs.

Sources tell FOX4 a new Geico Insurance service center will open in Lenexa. It’s expected to result in the creation of about 500 new jobs over five years.

Business icon Warren Buffett will be on hand for Tuesday’s announcement. His Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate owns Geico.

The insurer doesn’t appear to be wasting any time. It plans to start hiring for those positions immediately with the service center set to open in August.