WATCH: Parkland students speak in KC on nationwide ‘Road to Change’ tour

Survivors of the deadly shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School arrived in Kansas City as part of their nationwide “Road to Change” bus tour to register young voters and take their message on the road.

Earlier Monday, the tour stopped in St. Louis, where activist David Hogg said that political pressure is the only way to change gun laws.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that David Hogg was among speakers who participated Sunday in a panel discussion that was part of a national tour organized by survivors of the Valentine’s Day shooting that left 17 people dead at Hogg’s school in Parkland, Florida.

Hogg encouraged those in attendance to get out and vote to address what he called “this disease of violence in our country.”