Woman dead, another injured in disturbance at KC home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A woman is dead and a second person is in the hospital Monday following an overnight disturbance.

Police were called to a home near 52nd and Franklin around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Responding officers immediately detained a man walking away from the house for questioning. Shortly after they found the first victim, possibly the grandmother of the family, on the front porch. At that time she had life-threatening injuries. The second victim, whom a source describes as possibly a juvenile, was inside the house with serious injuries.

There is no word on the connection between the man whom police stopped outside the home and the victims.