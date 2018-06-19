Building a child’s confidence, family conservancy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Summer is here and now is the time to help children build their self-confidence before they return to school.

Mental health expert Amanda Drescher stopped by the FOX4 studio Tuesday, June 19 to share tips on how to help children build resilience.

Amanda suggests:

Do your best to remain calm in the middle of a storm

Give children options of how to handle strong feelings

Help children learn the words to express their feelings

Validate the difficult feelings children may have

Give the child some time to regain calm

Take perfecti on out of your expectati on -- of them and of yourself

If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.