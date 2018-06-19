Deputies find dead body in Harrisonville field

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after deputies found a male’s body on Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says they went to a field at about 9:30 in the 23500 block of S. Airport Road where they discovered the body. The field is northwest of East Lynne, between 7 Highway and Route K.

Sheriff’s investigators and the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office are working to identify the body and find out how he died, they’ve scheduled an autopsy for Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this case should call the sheriff’s office at (816) 380-5200.