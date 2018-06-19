Endangered person advisory issued for missing 26-year-old woman from Belton

BELTON, Mo. — Belton police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have issued an endangered person advisory as they search for a missing 26-year-old woman.

Jessica Parsons was last seen June 17 when she left her Belton home on foot and supposedly went for a walk to Memorial Park in Belton. She last communicated with her family via text around 5:15 p.m. that day.

She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Cell phone pings showed activity up to 10 p.m. that day, but nothing after that, police said.

Parsons is described as 5-foot-2, about 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. It’s unknown what she was last seen wearing, but police said she has a birth mark on her right temple and a Native American symbol on her left shoulder.

Anyone who sees the 26-year-old or anyone who has any information should immediately call 911 or call the Belton Police Department at 816-331-1500 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.