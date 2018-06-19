KC officials searching for man caught on camera violently kicking cat at local high school

Editor’s note: Some viewers might find the video above graphic due to violence and profanity.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who violently kicked a cat at a KCMO high school.

The abuse happened on the field at Center High School. John Baccala, a spokesperson for KCMO Animal Control, said the time stamp on the video says May 22, and the Center High School principal alerted animal control on May 24.

The video shows a man who starts talking about kicking a field goal on the field and then proceeds to kick a small black cat.

Officials are also hoping to identify the person who took the video.

“It’s graphic. It’s disturbing. You can insert any number of words in that,” Baccala said. “We really just want to find the person who did that and the person who shot the video.”

Do you recognize anyone involved in this video? If you do, officials are urging you to call KCPD, the city’s 311 line or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

“We can never have enough information. We would like to pursue this case as best we can, and the more information we get, the better,” Baccala said.