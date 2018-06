Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- OptumRx is hosting a job fair Tuesday to fill more than 200 new positions.

The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the WorkForce Center in Lenexa, 8535 Bluejacket Street.

Available jobs range from pharmacy support jobs, customer service representatives to collections representatives. They will be based at 6800 W. 115th Street in Overland Park.

OptumRx specializes in delivering prescriptions at a lower rate than tradition pharmacies.

