Still no arrests in 2017 Raytown murder outside Dirty Bird Bar and Grill

Every week, FOX4 highlights an unsolved homicide case in our community. It's part of a new partnership with Crimestoppers called Problem Solvers: Crime Files.

RAYTOWN, Mo.-- Raytown Police are still looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a 23-year-old man outside of a bar last January.

Domonique Byers was shot to death in the parking lot of the Dirty Bird Bar and Grill on Jan. 28, 2017.

Shortly after the killing, police released surveillance images of two men seen with Byers at the bar the night of his murder, saying they might have information on his case.

Police later said they had identified and spoken with each of the men, but no one was arrested in the case.

Raytown detectives are hoping Crime Files viewers can change that.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All callers are anonymous.