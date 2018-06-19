× “Thank You”: Kelvin Herrera thanks Royals and fans for a great 12 years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After 12 years with the Kansas City Royals, pitcher Kelvin Herrera is heading to Washington to play for the Nationals, but before hitting the road he shared a sweet note with fans.

In the note he tweeted Monday night he said Royals fans are the best, and he will miss them.

“Thank you @ Royals for everything these past 12 years, from the Glass family, to the FO, to my coaching staff, to my teammates, to every employee who made me feel family. I’m also very thankful for all our fans, you guys are the best and I’m gonna miss you all # ForeverRoyal,” Herrera tweeted.

In exchange for the two-time All-Star pitcher, the Royals will receive three minor league players: infielder Kelvin Gutierrez, outfielder Blake Perkins and pitcher Yohanse Morel.

Herrera was called up to the majors in 2011, helped lead the Royals bullpen to a 2015 World Series championship and also named to the 2015 and 2016 All-Star rosters.

So far this season, the Dominican Republic native was 1-1 with a 1.05 ERA and 14 saves in 16 chances.

