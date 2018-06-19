Tools you need for building an aquarium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- June is National Aquarium Month, making it the perfect time to build an aquarium with your children and learn more about aquatic life

Local blogger Megan Peters visited FOX4 on Tuesday, June 19 to give our community an idea of what it takes to have a personal aquarium.

Building one gives your children the chance to learn responsibility, critical thinking and patience. Aquariums can be a nice escape from technology and have soothing qualities.

Tips for building your own aquarium:

When creating an aquarium with kids, it gives them the chance to work with their hands and learn about nature.

Get a test kit and cycle your aquarium. Not only is this beneficial for the health of the aquarium in the beginning, it allows your children to learn how to test water and learn about water chemistry. Use your test kit often: regular testing aids give your aquarium longevity.

Let the child help Aquascape the aquarium. Aquascaping is the art of placing the stones, plants, and other decor in a natural and aesthetically pleasing manner. Allow them to be proud of the new and beautiful home they have provided for their fish.

Add live plants. These feed on aquarium waste, keeping the tank cleaner and algae production to a minimum.

The location of the aquarium is important -- people are naturally drawn to them. You want to be able to enjoy your aquarium while also allowing others to as well. Placement can also determine the aquarium's stability.

Keep the aquarium away from direct sunlight. Those beaming, morning sun rays can grow a mass amount of algae. If you want to place the tank right near a window, it is good to keep the blinds closed when the sun shows the most. Drafts from a window can affect the aquarium's temperature.

Cool or hot air blowing onto your aquarium can cause temperature changes and more evaporation. Especially in the winter when the air is dry. Buy an aquarium thermometer to help monitor changes and a heater to warm the water to tropical temperatures.

Your aquarium needs it’s own space bubble. Allow room on the sides of the aquarium so you can easily do maintenance. More room to work is motivating when maintenance needs to be done.

Locate an outlet for easy access and regular cleaning.

Consider placing the aquarium in a part of the home you would like to inhabit more. The aquarium may draw you and your family to occupy a room not usually visited.