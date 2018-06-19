Warren Buffet visits metro to announce new Geico service center, 500 new jobs in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. — Warren Buffett is bringing what he calls his favorite company to the metro. GEICO Insurance will open a service center in Lenexa, bringing 500 jobs.

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer and billionaire CEO Warren Buffett joined representatives from the city of Lenexa, Johnson County and Geico on Tuesday morning to make the announcement.

Colyer said the company’s decision to expand in Lenexa brings a $10 million investment in the area.

Geico, owned by Omaha-based Berkshire Hathaway, is renovating a 55,000-square-foot building off Renner Road for its service center.

Buffet said Lenexa beat out other cities, including his hometown of Omaha, to bring Geico to the metro. Lenexa`s low cost of living, central location in the Midwest and, most importantly, its friendly people helped seal this business deal.

“We hire friendly people. You don’t train them that way. You train them in skills, but it’s of enormous importance,” Buffet said.

“We’re just very honored that we can compete with anybody in the country, and we are committed to doing that,” Colyer said.

Lenexa city leaders said the city did not offer any financial incentives to lure Geico but said the state did offer some incentives.

Hiring for this new expansion of the nation’s second-largest insurance company is underway right now. The company is looking for all skill levels — from entry level representatives to more experienced corporate managers. Click here to apply.