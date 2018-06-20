Alleged inmate in WyCo deputy shooting released from hospital, in jail in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The inmate who was allegedly involved in the deadly shooting of two Wyandotte County deputies has been released from the hospital and is now in jail Wednesday night.

Multiple sources say Antione Fielder was the inmate involved in the shooting that left deputies Patrick Rohrer and Theresa King dead last week.

He reportedly got hold of a deputy’s firearm while he was being transferred from the county court to jail. Fielder was also struck in the shooting. Sources say he was hit five times.

The 30-year-old was booked in the Johnson County jail Wednesday, pending charges in Wyandotte County, but he has not been booked or formally charged in the deputies’ murders.

KCK Police Chief Terry Ziegler, whose department is investigating the deadly shooting, said in a tweet that detectives have been “working diligently to wrap things up” and “anticipate presenting the case to the DA for the filing of charges by the end of the week.”

Fielder was previously tried twice for the murder of 22-year-old Kelsey Ewonus. Both trials ended in hung juries. Since then, he has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Rosemarie Harmon, who was shot and killed Dec. 26, 2017, in KCMO.

The two deputies will be laid to rest Thursday morning with a combined funeral service at 9 a.m. at Children’s Mercy Park in KCK.

Rohrer was 35 years old and served for seven years. King was 44 years old and served for 13 years.

FOX4, the Love Fund for Children and Steel City Media have partnered to raise funds for the children of the fallen heroes. If you’d like to donate, tap or click here.