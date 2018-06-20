FOX4 Forecast: Unsettled pattern continues!

Posted 4:50 am, June 20, 2018, by , , and , Updated at 05:22AM, June 20, 2018

Keep the umbrella handy today... we'll have the chance for more scattered showers & thunderstorms. This unsettled weather pattern looks to stick around a little while longer, all while cooling our temperatures! Enjoy the break from the heat. Details in the updated Long Ranger.

Check out the latest forecast in the video above!

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.
Fox4kc news apps:  iPhone and Android

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

 Click here to add your name to the list

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page