Live: Mo. families gather outside Sen. Roy Blunt’s KC office to protest border family separation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Local Missouri families against border family separation will gather outside Senator Roy Blunt’s Kansas City office Wednesday.

The gathering is scheduled for 10 a.m. outside Blunt’s downtown office, 10th and Walnut.

“I’ve never done anything like this before, but I had to do something,” Independence, Mo., mom Wendy Baird said. “I’m a mother. These poor kids are being ripped out of their parents’ arms and placed with strangers in what are basically Wal-Mart kiddie jails. They don’t understand why. They can’t understand why. It’s traumatic and completely unnecessary. No other administration — Republican or Democrat — would touch this option with a 10-foot pole. But Trump did, and now the children are the ones who are suffering from it.”

Baird told FOX4 in a news release that she is expecting close to 250 people to attend because that’s how many people said they were interested in the Facebook event.

The Trump administration policy to force separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border is already facing pushback from Missouri’s U.S. senators.

Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in a Monday statement said she’ll work to stop what she described as a misguided policy. Republican Sen. Roy Blunt said that separating families doesn’t “meet the standard of who we are as a country.”

Despite bipartisan criticism, President Donald Trump is digging in and says he would keep the U.S. from becoming “a migrant camp.”

McCaskill likely will face off against Republican state Attorney General Josh Hawley in her re-election bid. Hawley didn’t directly say whether he supports the administration’s policy. But he says nobody wants to see families separated and called on McCaskill and other lawmakers to secure the border.