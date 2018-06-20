Salt slab chocolate brownie s’mores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

6 excellent chocolate brownies (each about 3 by 4 inches)

6 fresh mint leaves, rolled and thinly slivered, or 2 tablespoons creme de menthe liqueur (optional)

6 squares (each about 2 by 3 inches) super premium chocolate bar

6 rectangular marshmallows (each about 2 by 3 inches) or conventional marshmallows, cut in half lengthwise

Flaky salt, preferably Maldon, for serving (optional)

Directions:

Step 1: Brush or scrape the grill grate clean; there’s no need to oil it. Set up your grill for indirect grilling and heat slowly to medium-high. Gradually heat the salt slab at the same time.

Step 2: Lay the slivered mint leaves atop the brownies or sprinkle the brownies with creme de menthe, if using. Lay a square of chocolate on top, and top with a marshmallow.

Step 3: Arrange the marshmallow-topped brownies on the hot salt slab. Add the wood chips to the coals or to your grill’s smoker box and lower the lid. Smoke-roast the s’more brownies until the marshmallows are sizzing and browned, 6 to 10 minutes. Transfer to plates or bowls or serve them right off the salt slab, sprinkled with flaky salt, if using.

