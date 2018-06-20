US Honor Flag arrives in KCK for funeral services for fallen Wyandotte County deputies

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The U.S. Honor Flag arrived in KCK on Wednesday ahead of the funeral service for two fallen Wyandotte County deputies.

The Honor Network, a nonprofit organization, travels across the country to bring the Honor Flag to services for those killed in the line of duty.

Watch the video below to see footage as The Honor Network drove into town Wednesday afternoon.

Wyandotte County deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer were killed last Friday in downtown KCK while transferring an inmate from the county court to the county jail.

Rohrer was 35 years old and served for seven years. King was 44 years old and served for 13 years.

The two deputies will be laid to rest Thursday morning with a combined funeral service at 9 a.m. at Children’s Mercy Park in KCK.

FOX4, the Love Fund for Children and Steel City Media have partnered to raise funds for the children of the fallen heroes. If you’d like to donate, tap or click here.