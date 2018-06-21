Hundreds will gather to honor lives of two Wyandotte County deputies killed in the line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Two Wyandotte County deputies killed in the line of duty will be honored Thursday at Children's Mercy Park.

The funeral for both Deputy Patrick Rohrer and Deputy Theresa King begins at 9 a.m., and the public is invited to attend.

Wyandotte County Sheriff Don Ash, two of Deputy King's children and several other people are expected to speak.

Many of the Unified Government offices plan to close Thursday so their employees can attend.

About an hour before the funeral, as with any line-of-duty death, President Trump will call their families.

The two deputies died last week when an inmate being transported to court grabbed a gun and started shooting. Deputy Rohrer died Friday at the age of 35. He leaves behind a wife and two small children. Deputy King died Saturday at the age of 44. She leaves behind three children.

The procession after the funeral back to the funeral home is expected to include as many as 500 vehicles.

