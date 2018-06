KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Los Angeles Lakers snagged Kansas guard Svi Mykhailiuk with the 47th pick in the NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-8 Ukraine native averaged 14.6 points per game in his senior season at KU. He also broke a 27-year-old team record when he made 115 3-pointers his senior year.

He was the second Kansas Jayhawk drafted Thursday night. Guard Devonte Graham was drafted then traded to Charlotte with the 34th pick.