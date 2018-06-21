KC Forum: Flag Day, Care Beyond the Blvd and Irish Imports

2018-24 . In my weekly radio show on Q104FM and KC 102FM, you can hear public affairs with an entertaining spin. It airs on Sunday mornings from 6:30am to 7:00am. This week we learn about Care Beyond the Boulevard, a medical mission to help the homeless on Kansas City streets. American Legion #153 takes us through a ceremony for Flag Day and why it’s important to remember. A local Irish store closes its doors after near 35 years but they’re going out with a bang.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com/Kian Byrne, http://www.kianbyrnemusic.com “The Golden Ghost”