KU’s Devonte Graham selected by Atlanta, then traded to Charlotte in NBA Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It seemed like KU’s Devonte Graham was about to head to Atlanta — until he was traded to Charlotte a few minutes later.

The Atlanta Hawks selected the Kansas guard Thursday night with the 34th pick in the second round of the NBA Draft and then promptly traded him to the Charlotte Hornets.

The 6-foot-2 senior averaged 17.3 points per game and 7.2 assists in his senior season. After a 14th consecutive conference title, Graham was named Big 12 Player of the Year.

Graham, who is from Raleigh, North Carolina, is expected to backup two-time All-Star Kemba Walker. The Hornets gave up two future second round picks to the Hawks for Graham.