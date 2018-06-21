FOX4 Forecast: Sloppy Start To Summer!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer begins at 5:07 a.m. on Thursday, but we may struggle to get out of the 60s most of the day! Scattered showers will also dampen the solstice for most of the metro! Nevertheless, the hot weather will make a grand comeback, and, perhaps get even stronger, in the updated Long Ranger!

Check out the latest forecast in the video above!

