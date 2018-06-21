Man dead after truck slams into Jeep helping broken down SUV along 169-Hwy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man is dead and two others are recovering after a chain reaction crash on a well-traveled highway near the downtown airport early Thursday morning.

The crash happened right before 1 a.m. in the northbound lanes of 169-Highway right past the Buck O'Neil Bridge. The crash forced first responders to shut down 169-Highway as they cleaned up the wreckage.

Police said an SUV broke down in the right lane - so the driver put on the flashers. The driver of a red Jeep then pulled up behind the SUV but did not put on the flashers. So when the driver of a pickup came down the dark road, he didn't see the Jeep and SUV parked in his lane and crashed right into the back of the Jeep, which then hit the SUV.

Police said the man and woman driving the SUV and Jeep were out of their cars when the crash happened, and both were hit. The man ended up dying at the scene while paramedics took the woman and man who drove the pickup to an area hospital for treatment. They are expected to survive.

Kansas City police are investigating.

This crash is a reminder of the importance of turning on your flashers whenever you stop in the middle of the roadway so oncoming traffic can see you.